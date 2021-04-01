West Bengal polls 2021: Voter turnout at over 29% till 11.17 am

New Delhi: The second phase of polling in West Bengal witnessed a voter turnout of 29. 27 per cent till 11.17 am, as per the data released by Election Commission on Thursday (April 1).

The voter turnout trend till 10 am in Bankura district showed 16.05 per cent, Paschim Medinipur at 17.33 per cent, Purbo Medinipur stood at 16.91 per cent and South 24 Parganas was at 8.69 per cent, IANS reported.

Earlier, at 9 am the voter turnout was recorded at over 15 per cent.

In the second phase, 171 candidates are in the fray including 152 male and 19 female across four districts of South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur and Bankura. The voting started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

The battle in Nandigram constituency has garnered eyeballs as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is facing former TMC leader and now BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari from the seat.

After casting his vote in Nandigram on Thursday morning, Adhikari said he is confident that Banerjee will lose the West Bengal polls. He said he was “confident that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is contesting the elections against him from the Nandigram seat, will lose the polls.” He added that he is quite confident that he will win the elections.

Voting for 30 assembly constituencies is underway in the second phase of the eight-phased assembly elections in West Bengal.

