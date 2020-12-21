Prashant Kishor predicts 'double digits' for BJP in West Bengal assembly election, party jibes 'country will lose an election strategist'

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kailash Vijayvargiya and political strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday (December 21, 2020) were engaged in a war of words over Twitter, with the latter saying that he will quit the microblogging and social networking service if the saffron party crosses the double-digit mark in the West Bengal Assembly elections in 2021. Kishor's statement comes following the prediction by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah who had said, "When results of Vidhan Sabha election will be declared, BJP will form the government with more than 200 seats."

Kishor who managed Narendra Modi's campaign in 2014 Lok Sabha elections wrote on Twitter, "For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality, BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in West Bengal."

He added, "PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space!"



In reply, BJP's national general secretary (in-charge of West Bengal) Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "Given the ongoing BJP tsunami in Bengal, once the new government is formed, the country will have to lose an election strategist."

Notably, Kishor has been roped in by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to boost her party's prospects in the West Bengal assembly polls in 2021.

Earlier on Sunday, Amit Shah during his visit to West Bengal launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government and said that they can never stop infiltration as they believe in the appeasement politics.

"The TMC can never stop infiltration as it believes in appeasement politics. Only BJP can stop it. Mamata Banerjee supports farmers protest but doesn't allow cultivators of Bengal to get the benefits of central schemes. Is this the way to honour the federal structure?" Shah said.

Amit Shah had also said, "You gave three decades to Congress, 27 years to Communists and 10 years to Mamata didi. Give five years to Bharatiya Janata Party, we will make Bengal 'Sonar Bangla'."

