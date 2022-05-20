हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Prashant Kishor on Congress

Prashant Kishor's PREDICTION for Congress: 'Electoral rout' in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh!

Talking about Congress' 'Chintan Shivir' held in Udaipur, Kishor said it failed to achieve anything meaningful, "other than prolonging the status-quo and giving some time to the #Congress leadership, at least till the impending electoral rout in Gujarat and HP!"

Prashant Kishor&#039;s PREDICTION for Congress: &#039;Electoral rout&#039; in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh!

New Delhi: Nearly a month after he announced that he was not joining Congress, Prashant Kishor had very strong words to say for Congress. Calling Congress' recent 'Chintan Shivir' a failure, and predicting a Congress loss in upcoming Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, Kishore took to Twitter and said, "I've been repeatedly asked to comment on the outcome of #UdaipurChintanShivir. In my view, it failed to achieve anything meaningful other than prolonging the status-quo and giving some time to the #Congress leadership, at least till the impending electoral rout in Gujarat and HP!"

 

Prashant Kishor, who proposed to revamp India's grand-old party to prepare it for the 2024 elections, had met Sonia Gandhi several times. It was reported that the poll expert suggested several fundamental changes in the party structure and strategies. But according to sources, the party was not all comfortable. 

The polls expert emphasised the fact that Congress is in need of a robust leadership that can only come after-party and is prepared to make some transformational changes. He felt that Congress  needed a “collective will to fix the deep-rooted problems through transformational reforms.” The latest tweet comes therefore as a scathing criticism of the party.

Meanwhile, last week, Congress had adopted a 'Nav Sankalp' -- a road map for wide-ranging reforms in the party organisation to make it battle-ready for the next round of assembly and Lok Sabha polls, sources said, following the three-day 'Chintan Shivir' or brainstorming session held in Udaipur.  They said the party has adopted the 'one-family, one ticket' formula with the rider that another family member seeking to contest elections should have worked in the party in an exemplary manner for at least five years. Tricky issues relating to ideology, economic policy and social engineering were reportedly debated in the Chintan Shivir panels.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Prashant Kishor on CongressPrashant Kishorprashant kishor congress
Next
Story

Patidar leader Hardik Patel quits Congress fearing jail in sedition cases, claims Gujarat party chief Jagdish Thakor

Must Watch

PT2M45S

Namaste India: Assam floods affect over 6.62 lakh people, death toll rises