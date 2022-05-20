New Delhi: Nearly a month after he announced that he was not joining Congress, Prashant Kishor had very strong words to say for Congress. Calling Congress' recent 'Chintan Shivir' a failure, and predicting a Congress loss in upcoming Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, Kishore took to Twitter and said, "I've been repeatedly asked to comment on the outcome of #UdaipurChintanShivir. In my view, it failed to achieve anything meaningful other than prolonging the status-quo and giving some time to the #Congress leadership, at least till the impending electoral rout in Gujarat and HP!"

I’ve been repeatedly asked to comment on the outcome of #UdaipurChintanShivir In my view, it failed to achieve anything meaningful other than prolonging the status-quo and giving some time to the #Congress leadership, at least till the impending electoral rout in Gujarat and HP! — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) May 20, 2022

Prashant Kishor, who proposed to revamp India's grand-old party to prepare it for the 2024 elections, had met Sonia Gandhi several times. It was reported that the poll expert suggested several fundamental changes in the party structure and strategies. But according to sources, the party was not all comfortable.

The polls expert emphasised the fact that Congress is in need of a robust leadership that can only come after-party and is prepared to make some transformational changes. He felt that Congress needed a “collective will to fix the deep-rooted problems through transformational reforms.” The latest tweet comes therefore as a scathing criticism of the party.

Meanwhile, last week, Congress had adopted a 'Nav Sankalp' -- a road map for wide-ranging reforms in the party organisation to make it battle-ready for the next round of assembly and Lok Sabha polls, sources said, following the three-day 'Chintan Shivir' or brainstorming session held in Udaipur. They said the party has adopted the 'one-family, one ticket' formula with the rider that another family member seeking to contest elections should have worked in the party in an exemplary manner for at least five years. Tricky issues relating to ideology, economic policy and social engineering were reportedly debated in the Chintan Shivir panels.