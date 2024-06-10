Advertisement
PREM SINGH TAMANG

Prem Singh Tamang To Take Oath As Sikkim CM On Monday

The council of ministers in Sikkim has a strength of 12 members, including the chief minister.

|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2024, 10:56 AM IST|Source: PTI
New Delhi: Sikkim Krantikari Morcha supremo Prem Singh Tamang is set to take oath as chief minister of the Himalayan state for a second straight term on Monday, officials said.

Governor Lakshman Acharya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Tamang and his Council of Ministers during the swearing-in ceremony at Paljor stadium here, they said.

The swearing-in ceremony, which is likely to be attended by around 30,000 people, will commence at 4 pm, the officials said.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place across Gangtok in view of the event.

Tamang, 56, who spearheaded the SKM’s landslide victory in the assembly polls and the lone Lok Sabha seat in Sikkim, was unanimously elected the leader of the legislature party during a meeting on June 2.

The SKM won 31 of the 32 assembly seats in the polls, which took place simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections. Tamang won from both Rhenock and Soreng-Chakung constituencies that he contested.

The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), which ruled the state for 25 years in a row till 2019, managed to win only one seat.

