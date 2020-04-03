President Ram Nath Kovind, Naidu interact with Governors, LGs on response to COVID-19

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday interacted with the Governors, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of all the States and Union Territories via video conferencing to discuss measures taken to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

"The agenda of the conference was the status of COVID-19 in states, the role of the Red Cross with focus on vulnerable sections, and the role of civil society, voluntary organisations, private sector in complementing the efforts of the Union and State governments to contain the spread of the Novel Coronavirus," stated a press release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (April 3, 2020) appreciated the discipline shown by 130 crore Indians during lockdown to contain the deadly coronavirus pandemic, in his brief video message to the nation.

The PM boosted the morale of the countrymen by saying that "no one is alone" in the fight against coronavirus as the strength of 130 crore Indians is with each of us.

"Today, when crores of people are inside homes, then some of us may think about how they will fight this battle against COVID-19 alone. Such questions might come up in your mind? But please remember, none of us is alone. The strength of 130 crores of Indians is with each one of us," Prime Minister Modi said.

The PM said the way people in India are fighting the battle against coronavirus is an example for the world. "The way you paid gratitude to people fighting against COVID-19 on March 22, has become a model that is being emulated by other countries. So when the country is fighting such a big battle, one should keep witnessing the power of public as it gives morale, aim, and energy to achieve height and makes the path more clear," he said.

‘’In this dark period, we all need to go ahead towards the light. Those who are most affected by this are the poor and marginalised. To overcome this darkness, we must all unite to spread the light," he said.

In his address to the nation on March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, which has infected over 2,000 people in the country.

During the last "Mann Ki Baat" on COVID-19 related issue, the Prime Minister had apologised to the countrymen for taking the tough decision of complete lockdown. "My conscience says you will forgive me," he had said.