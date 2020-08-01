President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi extends Eid al-Adha greetings to nation

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (August 1) extended greeting on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

President Kovind said that this festival symbolises the spirit of sacrifice & amity which inspires us to work for the well-being of one. At the same time, he also urged people to enjoy the occassion by maintaining social distancing and following COVID-19 guidelines.

Taking to Twitter, President Kovind wrote, ''Eid Mubarak! Idu’l Zuha symbolises spirit of sacrifice & amity which inspires us to work for well-being of one & all. On this occasion, let us share our happiness with the needy & follow social distancing norms and guidelines to contain #COVID19 spread.''

PM Modi extended his warm wish by writing, ''Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid al-Adha. May this day inspire us to create a just, harmonious and inclusive society. May the spirit of brotherhood and compassion be furthered: PM Narendra Modi.''

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wrote to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina sending greetings on the occasion of Eid ul Adha and assuring support for the country's health sector amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

His greetings to Bangladesh PM read, "We hope that this festival will further enhance the spirit of peace and tolerance in our respective societies and promote fraternal ties between our two countries."

Bakr Eid or Eid-al-Adha is called the'festival of sacrifice'and it is considered to be the second of the two most important Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year.