Republic Day

President Ram Nath Kovind to address nation on Saturday on eve of 71st Republic Day

The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version. 

President Ram Nath Kovind to address nation on Saturday on eve of 71st Republic Day

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday will address the nation on the eve of the 71st Republic Day. The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version. 

Live TV

The broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 9.30 pm onwards on its respective regional networks.

Republic DayRam Nath Kovind
