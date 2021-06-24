President Ram Nath Kovind to visit native village on June 25 by special train

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will be visiting his village Paraunkh in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Friday (June 25). A special presidential train will ply on the said date from Safdarjung railway station in Delhi. The train will make two stop-overs, at Jhinjhak and Rura of Kanpur Dehat, where the President will interact with his old acquaintances from his school days and from early days of his social service.

The two stop-overs are close to the President's birthplace, vilath. Kovind will be visiting his village Paraunkh in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on June 25.lage Paraunkh of Kanpur Dehat, where two functions to felicitate him are scheduled on June 27. "This is the first time that the President will visit his birthplace after taking over his present assignment. Though he desired to visit the place earlier, plans could not materialise because of the pandemic," read an official statement.

His choice of the mode of journey, by train, is in line with the tradition of a number of Presidents who took to train journey to connect with people in various parts of the country, it added. It would be after a gap of 15 years that an incumbent President will make a train journey.

The last time a President travelled by train was in 2006 when Dr APJ Abdul Kalam boarded a special train from Delhi to Dehradun to attend a passing out parade of cadets at the Indian Military Academy (IMA).

Records show that the country`s first president, Dr Rajendra Prasad, often undertook train journeys. Soon after taking office as the President, he visited his birthplace, Ziradei in Siwan district, during his visit to Bihar. He boarded the President's special train from Chhapra to reach Ziradei where he spent three days.

He travelled across the country by train.

Dr Prasad's successors also preferred train journeys to connect with the people of the country. On June 28, the President will board the train at Kanpur Central railway station to reach Lucknow for his two-day visit to the state capital. On June 29, he will return to New Delhi on a special flight.

Here's the full-schedule of President Kovind's visit to Kanpur:

June 25, 12:30 noon: President Kovind to leave for Kanpur from Safdarjung railway station

6:00 pm: President will reach Jhinjhak railway station

6:15 pm: Will leave from Jhinjhak

6:35 pm: President to reach Rura railway station

6:50: to leave for Kanpur railway station

7:55: to reach Kanpur Central railway station

8:05: President to reach Circuit House

President will spend the night in the Circuit House

June 26: President Kovind to meet dignitaries of the city

June 27:

8:15 am: Presiden to leave for the helipad from the circuit house

8:35 am: To leave for Pokhra Kanpur Dehat

9:15 am: To land at Pokhra helipad

9:25 am: to will visit a temple

9:25-9:55 am: President to stay at temple, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar statue, meeting center and school

9:55 am: To leave for Pokhra event venue

10:05 am: President will arrive at the venue

10:15-11:45 am: To attend programs

11:55 - 12:20 pm: Time reserved for appointment

12:20 pm: To leave from the venue

12:30 pm: To arrive at helipad

12:40 pm: To arrive at second venue of Kanpur Dehat for an event

1:00 pm: To reach at helipad

1:20 pm: To reach at event venue

Time reserve from 1:20 to 1:30

1:30 pm to 2:30 pm: President to be in Kanpur Dehat pokhra venue

2:30 to 4:00 pm: Lunch

4:00 to 4:30: President to meet people

4:30 pm: To leave for helipad

5:20 pm: President to arrive in Kanpur

5:30 pm: to leave for Circuit House from helipad

5:50: To reach the Circuit House

President will rest in the Circuit House for the night

June 28, 10:00 am: To leave for the railway station from the Circuit House

10:20: To leave for Lucknow from Kanpur

