'Prime Target Of BJP': Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams Modi Government Over Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Narendra Modi-led BJP govt at the centre over the disqualification of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha. The TMC chief without taking Rahul's name said the country is witnessing a new low in constitutional democracy. "Under PM Modi’s New India, Opposition leaders have become the prime target of BJP," the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief said in a Twitter post. "Today, we have witnessed a new low for our constitutional democracy," Banerjee, added. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha after getting convicted in the 2019 'Modi Surname' defamation case.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat notified that Gandhi's disqualification was effective from March 23, the day of his conviction.

Mamata also took a veiled jibe at the BJP for inducting leaders with criminal cases into the cabinet. She said," While BJP leaders with criminal antecedents are inducted into the cabinet, Opposition leaders are disqualified for their speeches."

Modi Surname Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi

A court in Gujarat's Surat found him guilty in the case on Thursday (March 23) and sentenced him to 2 years in prison. Gandhi was convicted under IPC sections 499 and 500. The maximum possible punishment under this section is two years. The Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate H.H. Varma sentenced him to two years in jail and also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 after finding him guilty; however, on Rahul Gandhi`s plea, his sentence has been suspended and bail has been granted to enable him to move an appeal against his conviction within 30 days.

The case was filed against Gandhi for his alleged 'how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname' remarks on a complaint lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi.

The Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad made the remarks while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.