Priyanka Gandhi slams PM Narendra Modi in Pathankot: 'Son of his minister mowed down 6 farmers'

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra added that Prime Minister didn't pay the outstanding amount of Rs 14,000 crores of sugarcane farmers.

Priyanka Gandhi adressed a rally in Jalandhar today.

Campaigning for her party in the state of Punjab, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today slammed PM Narendra Modi for not meeting farmers who protested against the now-scrapped farm laws on Delhi borders.  

"PM came to Pathankot yesterday for polls, he couldn't travel 5-6 km from his residence to meet farmers," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in Pathankot. "He made the farmers agitate for 1 year. He visited the US, Canada, travelled all over the world, and bought two Rs 16,000 crores-worth choppers for himself," she added.

"Not even once did he meet the agitating farmers," Priyanka Gandhi said, adding that "son of his minister mowed down six farmers with his vehicle.

