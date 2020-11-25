Prominent Shia cleric and AIMPLB vice-chairman Maulana Kalbe Sadiq dies at 83

Well-known Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Sadiq died in Lucknow on Tuesday (November 24). He was 83. Sadiq was also All India Muslim Personal Law Board vice president. He passed away at a private hospital in Lucknow. Sadiq's son Kalbe Sibtain said that his father was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on November 17.

Sadiq was suffering from colorectal cancer with metastasis with severe pneumonia, UTI and septic shock."His condition is very critical. Presently he is on assisted ventilation, vasopressor support and optimal antibiotic coverage. Today, there is further deterioration in his haemodynamics and he is continuing on high dose vasopressor support," the hospital had said earlier during the day.

Sadiq grabbed the headlines in 2017 during when he had said that Muslims should give the land in Ayodhya to Hindus. "If Babri Masjid verdict is not in favour of Muslims, then they should peacefully accept it. And if the Babri Masjid verdict is in favour of Muslims they should happily give the land to Hindus," he had said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over Sadiq's death and expressed solidarity with his followers.

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Mayawati also expressed grief over Sadiq;s death and expressed her deepest condolences to the family of the departed Shia cleric.