Samyukta Kisan Morcha

Protesting farmers to observe 'Sampoorna Kranti Diwas' on June 5

The SKM said farmers will burn copies of agricultural laws outside the offices and homes of leaders of the BJP and allied parties.

File Photo

New Delhi: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a joint forum of farmer unions protesting the three farm laws, on Thursday said they will observe 'Sampoorna Kranti Diwas' on June 5 and burn copies of these legislations outside the offices and homes of leaders of the BJP and its allies.

"On June 5 last year, the three anti-farmer and anti-people agricultural laws were brought by the central government as ordinances. There has been a massive protest against these agricultural laws and movement is going on for more than six months at Delhi's borders," the morcha said in a statement.

The SKM will observe 'Sampoorna Kranti Diwas' on June 5 and burn copies of agricultural laws outside the offices and homes of leaders of the BJP and allied parties, the statement read.

In the absence of these leaders, copies of laws will be burnt in front of administrative offices. This protest will be completely peaceful, it said.

Last month, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) observed 'Black Day' to protest against the government for not taking back three new farm laws.

