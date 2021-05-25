हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Farmers protest

Farm laws: Protesting farmers to observe 'Black Day' in Delhi on May 26

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said that protesting farmers will burn the effigy of the government while people can protest by putting black flags outside their homes and on their vehicles. "Is putting a black flag a crime? We are upset with somebody and we are using it as a sign (of protest)," he said. 

PTI photo

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) will observe 'Black Day' on Wednesday (May 26) to protest against the government for not taking back three new farm laws, its leader Rakesh Tikait said on Tuesday. He said people can protest by putting black flags outside their homes.

"On May 26, the farmers sitting on the agitation will observe the Black Day. Farmers protesting on borders will hold black flags against the government, wear them on hands and put them on vehicles. The farmers will protest at the site. The protest is supported by the opposition parties," said farmers union spokesman Dharmendra Malik.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said that they will burn the effigy of the government while people can protest by putting black flags outside their homes, on their vehicles. "Is putting a black flag a crime? We are upset with somebody and we are using it as a sign (of protest)," he told ANI.

Asked if many farmers will march towards the national capital, Tikait said, "No, this is not true. Nobody is coming towards Delhi. Whoever wishes to protest will use a black flag and put it outside their home or on their vehicle."

According to the BKU leader, the protests will start around 9-10 am and will continue till 12 noon.Tikait said the farmers have been protesting for the past six months but the government has "not taken back its black laws".

He informed that they have written a letter to the Centre about their concerns. "We wrote a letter stating that if the government wants to talk, we are ready, since they said used to say 'we are a phone call away'. We wrote a letter as it can be documented," he said.

"If the government can bring in laws during the pandemic, it can surely revoke them also. We are not going anywhere, we will stay here. We have a lot of time," said Rakesh Tikait.

Talking about the COVID vaccination, Tikait said protesting farmers will take the shot if government sets up vaccination camp. "If the government has injections, they can set up a camp and we will participate," he added.

The farmers have been protesting since November 26 last year against the farm laws passed by the Centre including Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

