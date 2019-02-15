हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pulwama attack

Pulwama attack: India launches diplomatic offensive against Pakistan, MEA meets envoys

The MEA said it would continue to take all steps to expose the complicity of Pakistan in the dastardly attack on the security forces and also demand immediate and verifiable action against JeM and its leader Masood Azhar.

Pulwama attack: India launches diplomatic offensive against Pakistan, MEA meets envoys
Reuters photo

New Delhi: In a major diplomatic offensive against Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday met the Heads of Missions from nearly 25 countries and highlighted the neighbouring country's role in using terrorism as an instrument of state policy.

The MEA said it would continue to take all steps to expose the complicity of Pakistan in the dastardly attack on the security forces and also demand immediate and verifiable action against the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and its leader Masood Azhar.

Before the briefing, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale summoned Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood to his South Block office and issued a very strong demarche over the attack in which at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Representatives from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Nepal, South Korea, Sweden, Slovakia, France, Spain, Bhutan, Germany, Hungary, Italy, European Union, Canada, Britain, Russia, Israel, Australia and Japan were present at the meeting.

All Heads of Missions were left in no doubt about the role played by the Pakistan based and supported JeM in the Pulwama tragedy, one of the deadliest attacks on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. The countries demanded that Pakistan must immeediately cease all support including financing help to the terror groups operating from areas under their control.

According to sources, Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria has also been called to Delhi for consultations in the wake of the horrific attack.

Hours after vowing to isolate Pakistan diplomatically in the wake of the attack, the government undertook the exercise of reaching out to the international community, most of which has univocally condemned the attack by the UN-proscribed Pakistan-based JeM terror outfit.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Tags:
Pulwama attackMEACRPF
Next
Story

Bharat Ke Veer: How to help, donate to families of martyred CRPF jawans in Pulwama attack

Must Watch

PT48M19S

Taal Thok Ke: Country waits for revenge; Last strike on terrorism

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close