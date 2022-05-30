हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pulwama encounter

Pulwama Encounter: One terrorist killed, another trapped in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gundipora village; operation underway

"One terrorist killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow," said Jammu and Kashmir Police. 

Pulwama Encounter: One terrorist killed, another trapped in Jammu and Kashmir's Gundipora village; operation underway
Credits: ANI

Srinagar: One terrorist was killed in an ongoing gunfight at Gundipora village of Pulwama district in South Kashmir on Monday (May 30, 2022) morning. The Inspector-General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar confirmed the killing of the terrorist and said that the operation is still underway. He also informed that there is a possibility that one more terrorist is hiding in the area. 

Earlier, on Sunday, on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the village, a joint searching team of Police and 12RR, and 55RR of the army, launched a cordon and search operation in the area. The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after the joint team launched a search operation. 

An officer monitoring the operation said, “As the joint searching party cordoned the suspected spot, exchange of fire happened, Fire was retaliated, and an encounter started.”

Yesterday, IGP Kashmir in a tweet had said, "2 local terrorists of outfit JeM trapped in encounter including the killer of our Martyr Constable Riyaz Ahmad. JeM militant Abid Shah had killed our unarmed colleague on 13/5/22,".

The operation was put on hold during the night because of darkness but cordon was intact all the entry and exit points were sealed and with the first light of day, operation was again started.

It’s pertaining to mention that it's the 54 Encounter of this year Earlier in 53 operations security forces have managed to kill now 84 terrorists including 26 Pakistani. And have arrested 44 active terrorists and their 183 associates. however, 14 civilians and 16 security personals too have lost their lives in Kashmir this year in terror incidents.

