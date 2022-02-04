हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
assembly election 2022

Punjab Assembly Polls 2022: Rajnath Singh to address public meetings in poll-bound state today

Rajnath Singh will address a public meeting in Dasuya at 11.55 am, Sujanpur at 2.15 pm, and Gurdaspur at 3.45 pm. 

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address public meetings on Friday (February 4, 2022) in Dasuya, Sujanpur and Gurdaspur districts of poll-bound Punjab. 

As per information from Defence Minister`s office, he will address a public meeting in Dasuya at 11.55 am, Sujanpur at 2.15 pm, and Gurdaspur at 3.45 pm. 

The BJP is fighting the Punjab polls in alliance with the Punjab Lok Congress of Capt Amarinder Singh and SAD (Sanyukt) of Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa. It is the bigger party in the alliance.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Election Commission has given some relaxation on public meetings in view of the decline in Covid-19 cases. It has allowed public meetings with 1,000 people. 

