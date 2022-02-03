Punjab polls: Navjot Singh Sidhu or Charanjit Singh Channi? Congress to announce CM face on February 6

New Delhi: The wait for Congress’ chief ministerial candidate for Punjab will come to an end soon. Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday (February 3) said that the name of the Congress CM face for the upcoming state assembly elections will be announced on February 6, ANI reported.

During his political programme in Sri Chamkaur Sahib, Channi told reporters, “CM candidate will be announced on February 6. I will be with Rahul Gandhi on that day.”

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on January 27 had announced at a virtual rally in Punjab that the party would announce the CM face in the state elections after consulting party workers. Gandhi had said that both Channi and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu have assured him that whoever is picked, the other would support him.

Meanwhile, after setting the political circle abuzz with his claim that 42 out of 79 party MLAs wanted him to become the CM after Captain Amarinder Singh quit the top job last year, senior Punjab Congress leader Sunil Jakhar on Thursday batted for Channi as the CM face in the forthcoming elections.

"What they decide will be accepted by all. But I`m of opinion that Channi ji has been given the opportunity, he should be given time so that he continues working. People have seen his good work in four months," Jakhar told ANI.

Dismissing Jakhar’s remark to announce Channi as the CM candidate, Sidhu said, “It's up to Sunil Jakhar whatever he says, but it's not in his hand nor in mine. People will elect MLAs and then CM will be elected. We've to give people agenda, model.”

Congress has fielded Channi from two seats–Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib SC, while Sidhu, who is also a CM aspirant, is contesting from Amritsar East seat.

Punjab will go to polls in a single-phase on February 20 to elect 117 members.

