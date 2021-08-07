हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Punjab

Punjab govt to name roads, schools after Olympic medal winners

Congratulating the Indian men's hockey team for clinching an Olympic bronze medal after 41 years, Punjab Public Works Department Minister Vijay Inder Singla said that these players have made the country proud, and naming roads and schools after them would be a small token of appreciation.

Chandigarh: Punjab School Education and Public Works Department Minister Vijay Inder Singla Friday said the state government has decided to name roads and schools after Olympic medal winning players.

Congratulating the Indian men's hockey team for clinching an Olympic (bronze) medal after 41 years, he said these players have made the country proud, and naming roads and schools after them would be a small token of appreciation.

In an official statement, Singla said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has given his approval to the proposal and officials have been directed to initiate the process at the earliest.

He said the road connecting the residence and school of the area of the respective medal-winning player will be named after them to inspire the youngsters.

Singla said there was a golden contribution of Punjab in the field of Indian sports. The state has sent a contingent of 20 sportspersons to this Olympics, he said.

In the men's hockey squad, 11 players were from Punjab which included skipper Manpreet Singh and his deputy Harmanpreet Singh.

The women's team has also performed well in the Tokyo Olympics, he said. 

