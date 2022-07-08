New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday (July 8) paid a visit to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi after suffering multiple fractures due to a fall. As per PTI, an RJD leader said Rahul Gandhi met the former Bihar Chief Minister and enquired from doctors about his health. AICC general secretary organisation, K C Venugopal, was also present with Gandhi. On Wednesday, Lalu Prasad was brought to Delhi in an air ambulance, accompanied by a team of doctors and his eldest daughter and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti, who also holds an MBBS.

The RJD chief's wife Rabri Devi and younger son Tejashwi Yadav reached Delhi before him to oversee the arrangements in the national capital.

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s health update

Citing sources PTI said Lalu Prasad's condition was gradually improving. The 74-year-old leader is admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) of AIIMS' Cardio Neuro (CN) Centre. The RJD chief's condition is gradually improving and he is likely to be shifted to a ward in a few days, the source said.

Earlier this week, Tejashwi Yadav had said that his father's condition had shown "improvement", adding that the decision to take him to Delhi was taken as the doctors at AIIMS are well-versed with his medical history.

Union minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday had called Tejashwi Yadav and inquired about Lalu Prasad's health. The senior BJP leader had also conveyed his wishes for the speedy recovery of the RJD supremo and prayed for his long life.

(With agency inputs)