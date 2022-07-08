RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav's health is improving. He may soon be shifted from CCU to a private ward. Dr. Misa Bharti shared the information about the improvement in Lalu Yadav's condition on her Twitter account. Regarding the improvement in RJD president Lalu Yadav's health, Dr. Bharti has shared some emotional picture on Twitter and Facebook. Sharing these pictures, she wrote on Facebook and Twitter, "due to the prayers of all of you and the good medical care of AIIMS Delhi, the health of respected Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav ji has improved a lot. Now your Lalu ji is able to sit up from the bed. He is able to stand by taking support."

She further added, "Who knows better than Lalu Prasad Yadav ji the art of coming out fighting every problem? Thanks to your morale and the prayers of all of you, Laluji's condition is much better. Please don't pay attention to rumors. Keep up with it, remember Lalu ji in the prayers."

अपने मनोबल और आप सब की दुआओं की बदौलत लालू जी की स्थिति अब काफी बेहतर है। कृपया अफवाहों पर ध्यान ना दें। साथ बनाए रखें, दुआओं में @laluprasadrjd जी को याद रखें।

धन्यवाद।



His wife and former CM Rabri Devi and Bhola Yadav are present with him. Lalu Yadav's oxygen support has been removed. However, he is being given oxygen while sleeping. Lalu's sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi Yadav kept coming and going to AIIMS on Thursday and were in constant touch with doctors.

Regarding the health of Lalu Yadav, doctors at Delhi AIIMS say that Lalu Yadav had a minor fracture in his shoulder and thigh, so he does not need any kind of surgery. Efforts will also be made to get Lalu Yadav on his feet in three to four days.

In fact, Lalu Yadav is already suffering from many ailments. On Sunday, July 3, he slipped from the stairs at Rabri Devi's residence. This caused fractures in his shoulder and thigh bone. He was then admitted to a private hospital in Patna. However, for better treatment, he was brought to Delhi by air ambulance on Wednesday and admitted to AIIMS. where his condition has improved considerably.