Rahul Gandhi slams Centre again for rubbishing his warnings on COVID-19, Chinese aggression in Ladakh

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi once again trained his guns at the Narendra government on Friday and alleged that the Centre continues to rubbish his warnings over the rise in COVID-19 cases and Chinese aggression in Ladakh.

The Congress party MP from Kerala’s Wayanad said even though he kept warning the government on COVID-19, "disaster" has followed.

"I kept warning them on COVID-19 and the economy. They rubbished it. Disaster followed. I keep warning them on China. They're rubbishing it," he said on Twitter.

मैं Covid19 और अर्थव्यवस्था के बारे में सचेत करता रहा। उन्होंने मेरी चेतावनी को नहीं सुना। नतीजा- देश पर आपदा। मैं चीन के बारे में भी बार बार सचेत कर रहा हूँ। वे अब भी नहीं सुन रहे। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 24, 2020

His warning came on a day when India saw a record single-day spike of 49,310 COVID-19 cases taking the country's tally to 12,87,945 on Friday, while the recoveries surged to 8,17,208, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll mounted to 30,601 with 740 new fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

However, the recovery rate stood at 63.45 percent with as many as 8,17,209 cured, which is almost twice the number of active patients at 4,40,135.

Being the third-worst hit country, India is now adding close to one lakh cases every three days. On Monday, the country had crossed the 11 lakh-mark and it is just 13,000 cases less to 13 lakh-mark.

The highest spike in cases was reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

On the other hand, a meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) is expected to take place on Friday (July 24).

A day ahead of the talks, India on Thursday categorically asked China to sincerely work for complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquillity on the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh at the earliest.

This will be the third round of virtual meet between over LAC border de-escalation between the two countries in last one month. The first round of talks took place on June 24 followed by second on July 10.