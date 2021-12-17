Rahul Gandhi's knowledge about Hindu, Hindutva very poor, says RSS leader

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar on Thursday (December 17) hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks on Hindu and Hindutvavadis and said Gandhi's knowledge and concept on the subject are "very poor."

Speaking to media after the Christmas celebration program in the national capital, Kumar said, "Without Hindutva, a Hindu cannot remain a living being. By drawing a distinction between the terms Hindu and Hindutva, he has separated the body from its soul. He has very poor knowledge and concept."

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan, Gandhi had recently said India is a country of Hindus and not 'Hindutvavadis'. The Congress leader said that 'Hindutvavadis' only want power and they are in power since 2014 and urged people to throw Hindutvavadis out of power and bring back Hindus who follow the path of truth. Speaking at the Mehangai Hatao Rally here, the Wayanad MP said, "Hindutvavadis spend their entire life in search of power. They want nothing but power and can do anything for it. They follow the path of 'Sattagrah' (search of power), not 'Satyagrah' (search of truth). This country is of Hindus, not of Hindutvavadis."

"Hindutvavadis only want power and they are in power since 2014. We need to throw these Hindutvavadis out of power and bring back Hindus," Rahul Gandhi said. "Who is Hindu? The one who embraces everybody fears nobody, and respects every religion, while a Hindutvavadi bow down before his fear... In Indian politics today, there is a competition between two worlds -- 'Hindu' and 'Hindutvavadi'. The two words have different meanings. I am Hindu but not Hindutvavadi... Mahatma Gandhi was a Hindu but Godse was Hindutavadi," he added.

