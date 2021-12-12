Delusional: VHP's response to Rahul Gandhi's 'Hindu vs Hindutva' remark

New Delhi: Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Surendra Jain on Sunday (December 12) called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi “delusional” and said that he doesn’t understand the meaning of the idea of either Hindu or Hindutva or Mahatma Gandhi’s values.

“Rahul Gandhi is one of the most delusional leaders of Indian politics. Neither he understands Hindu nor Hindutva. He mentioned Mahatma Gandhi but seemingly hasn't read him.

The leader further said that Gandhi Ji always levelled Swarajya means Ram Rajya.

VHP’s comments came in response to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Hindu vs Hindutva on Sunday at a rally in poll-bound Jaipur.

Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan said, “In Indian politics today, there is a competition between two worlds -- 'Hindu' and 'Hindutvavadi'. The two words have different meanings. I am Hindu but not Hindutvavadi... Mahatma Gandhi was a Hindu but Godse was Hindutavadi.”

Gandhi further said, “Hindutvavadis only want power and they are in power since 2014. We need to throw these Hindutvavadis out of power and bring back Hindus.”

Gandhi also explained his idea of a Hindu and said a Hindu is one who does not fear but respects every religion.

“Who is Hindu? The one who embraces everybody, fears nobody, and respects every religion," says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the party's rally against inflation in Jaipur,” he added.

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV