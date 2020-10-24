Railways to run 23 special trains during festive season: Check list here

NEW DELHI: In order to cater to the big festive season rush, Indian Railways is all set to run 23 special trains.

The normal operation of the railways has been shut since the Centre announced the first lockdown in the month of March in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the last few months, the railways resumed operation of a limited number of trains to cater to the demand of the public as well as migrant workers.

However, with the start of the festive season, the railways has decided to run some special as well as clone trains during this period.

Chief Public Relations Officer Deepak Kumar said in a statement that in view of the upcoming festivals, the Railways will operate special trains for various destinations as follows.

1. 04404/04403 Anand Vihar Terminal-Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Terminal Super Fast Special

2. 04406/04405 New Delhi-Barauni-New Delhi Super Fast Special

3. 04408/04407 New Delhi-Darbhanga-New Delhi Super Fast Special

4. 04092/04091 New Delhi-Jayanagar-New Delhi Express Special

5. 04030/04029 Delhi-Muzaffarpur-Delhi Bi-Weekly Super Fast Special Express

6. 04410/04409 New Delhi-Patna-New Delhi Super Fast Special Express

7. 04412/04411 Delhi Jn - Saharsa - Delhi Jn Bi-weekly Super Fast Special Express

8. 04624/04623 Amritsar-Saharsa-Amritsar Bi-Weekly Super Fast Special Express

9. 02422/02421 Jammu-Ajmer-Jammu-Jammu Super Fast Express Special (Daily)

10. 02237/02238 Varanasi-Jammuutvi-Varanasi Super Fast Special Train (Daily)

11. 04041/04042 Delhi Jn-Dehradun-Delhi Jn Express Special

12. 02231/02232 Lucknow-Chandigarh-Lucknow Weekly Super Fast Express Special Train (Daily)

13. 02448/02447 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Manikpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Super Fast Special (Daily)

14. 04503/04504 Kalka-Shimla-Kalka Express Special (Daily)

15. 09717/09718 Jaipur-Daulatpur Chowk-Jaipur Special Express (3 days a week)

16. 04887/04888 Badmer-Rishikesh-Badmer Special Express (Daily)

17. 04519/04520 Delhi Jn-Bathinda-Delhi Jn Special (Daily)

18. 02471/02472 Sriganganagar - Delhi Jn - Sriganganagar Special (Daily)

19. 09611/09612 Ajmer-Amritsar-Ajmer Express Special

20. 09613/09614 Ajmer-Amritsar-Ajmer Express Special (2 days a week)

21. 02191/02192 Jabalpur-Haridwar-Jabalpur Super Fast Express Special (weekly)

22. 02530/02529 Lucknow-Pataliputra- Lucknow Super Fast Express Special (5 days a week)

23. 02165/02166 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Gorakhupar - Lokmanya Tilak Super Fast Express Special (2 days a week)

Special trains will be run to cater to the growing demand during the ensuing holiday period of Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and Chhatt Puja.



