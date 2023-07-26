Rain Alert In My City Today: Clouds Return, Heavy Rain Alert till 29th July; Check the Weather in Your City

All India Rain Forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in East Central India on 26th and 27th July. During this period, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and North Haryana will experience intense showers. While in Western Uttar Pradesh, a heavy rainfall spell is expected between 28th and 30th July. There are also chances of heavy rain in Eastern India during this time.

States Under Heavy Rain Alert

As per the Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall is anticipated in the Western Coast and Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on 26th and 27th July respectively. IMD has forecasted widespread rain in different regions of India from 26th to 29th July. During this period, some places may experience light showers, while others might witness heavy downpour.



Northwestern India, including states like Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Western Uttar Pradesh, are expected to receive heavy rainfall. Himachal Pradesh will also witness heavy rain from Wednesday to Friday. Heavy rainfall is predicted at different locations in the state on 26th and 27th July. Eastern Rajasthan will experience rain on 26th and 27th July, while Western Rajasthan will witness rainfall on 26th July.

Jammu and Kashmir will also experience rain on 26th and 27th July, with some places expecting heavy showers. Central India will also receive substantial rainfall. Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh will observe a rainy spell from Wednesday to Saturday. Some places in both regions might experience very heavy rainfall on 26th and 27th July.

Heavy Rainfall Expected in Western India, Konkan, and Goa

Western India, including Konkan, Goa, and the Ghats region of Maharashtra, will witness widespread rainfall from Tuesday to Saturday. On 26th July, there are possibilities of extremely heavy rainfall in various locations. During this period, South India will also experience widespread rain. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalseema, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, and Mahe will receive rainfall till 27th July.

In the Northeastern parts of India, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya will have widespread rain until 29th July. On 28th and 29th July, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are expected to experience heavy rainfall. There are possibilities of very heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya on 27th and 28th July.

Delhi's Yamuna River Still Above Danger Mark

In Delhi, the water level of the Yamuna River is still above the danger mark of 205.33 meters. Although there has been a decline, it remains a concern. If heavy rain occurs in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand, Delhi might face flood-like situations. Therefore, residents of low-lying areas in Delhi are advised to remain cautious. The Meteorological Department has also predicted rain in Delhi-NCR today.