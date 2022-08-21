New Delhi: The Indian meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall for several states as a deep depression in south Jharkhand and adjoining North Odisha continues to move west-north-westwards. According to IMD’s latest forecast, many states are expected to experience showers throughout the course of the following two days, ranging from light sprinkles to severe to extremely heavy rainfall events.

The weather department also informed that subdued rainfall patterns over southern parts of Peninsula are likely to continue for the next three days. The Met office also said that rainfall that ranges from moderate to heavy, with isolated extremely severe showers, is expected over West Madhya Pradesh on August 21 (today) and East Rajasthan on August 22 (tomorrow).

Deep depression to weaken today, says IMD

IMD said that the depression will continue to move west-northwestwards across north Madhya Pradesh and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 24 hours. “Deep Depression over Northwest Chhattisgarh and adjoining Northeast Madhya Pradesh and Southeast Uttar Pradesh weakened into a Depression and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today over the same region about 120 km west-northwest of Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh), 150 km southwest of Churk (Uttar Pradesh), 170 km east-southeast of Satna and 120 km east of Umaria (Madhya Pradesh)," the weather forecasting agency tweeted.

Delhi weather update: Rain likely during day

Delhiites woke up to a humid morning on Sunday with the minimum temperature settling at 26.6 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity was recorded at 83 per cent at 8:30 pm, the IMD said. Met office predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain accompanied by thundershowers during the day.

Orange alert in parts of Himachal Pradesh

IMD has issued an orange alert across Himachal Pradesh. IMD Deputy Director of State, Bui Lal said the state will also see moderate to heavy rain during the next five days. "The next 5 days to see moderate to heavy rain. An orange alert has been issued for the next 12 hours for the whole state, yellow alert for the rest of the days till August 24," Lal said.

Heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand today

In Uttarakhand, a series of cloudbursts early Saturday killed four people, while 10 went missing as rivers breached banks, washed away bridges, and threw mud and waters inside houses, forcing evacuation of multiple villages. Meanwhile, IMD has predicted widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Uttarakhand today.

Rain wreaks havoc in Jharkhand

No warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall on Sunday as the intensity of the weather system will decline, Ranchi meteorological centre in-charge Abhishek Anand said. However, normal life was thrown out of gear with rain disrupting power supply in many areas for long hours and causing traffic jams in major cities. Damage to properties due to the downpour along with high-speed winds was reported from many parts of the state. The water level of several rivers has either reached the danger mark or crossed it in the state's Kolhan region.

Check IMD’s rainfall prediction here:

August 20, 2022

- Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated/scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated also likely over West Madhya Pradesh on 21st and East Rajasthan on 22nd August.

- Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over East Rajasthan on 21st August, East Madhya Pradesh on 21st, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 21st and 22nd, West Madhya Pradesh on 22nd and West Rajasthan and northern parts of Gujarat Region on 23rd August.

- Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over West Madhya Pradesh and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 23rd, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh on 21st, Konkan and Goa during 21st -23rd, East Rajasthan on 23rd and West Rajasthan and northern parts of Gujarat Region on 22nd and 24th August.

- Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Himachal Pradesh from 20th-24th, Uttarakhand on 21st and 24th, West Uttar Pradesh on 21st and over East Uttar Pradesh on 24th, Punjab on 22nd and over Haryana on 21st and 22nd August 2022.

- Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on 22nd and 23rd August 2022.

-Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Coastal Karnataka during 22nd -24th, South Interior Karnataka and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 23rd and 24th, and Kerala and Mahe on 22nd and 23rd August 2022.

- Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Kerala and Mahe on 24th August 2022.

- Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands till 22nd August.