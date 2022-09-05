NewsIndia
BJP

Rajasthan BJP leader shot dead in Bharatpur, Police suspect gang rivalry behind killing

The assailants came on two bikes and as many cars, and opened fire at Kirpal Singh while he was going home. Singh is to be a close aide of BJP MP from Bharatpur Ranjeeta Koli.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 02:42 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Rajasthan BJP leader shot dead in Bharatpur, Police suspect gang rivalry behind killing

Jaipur: A BJP leader was shot dead in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, police said on Monday. The assailants, who are yet to be identified, came on two bikes and as many cars, and opened fire at Kirpal Singh while he was going home from circuit house in his car on Sunday night, they said. Singh, a close aide of BJP MP from Bharatpur Ranjeeta Koli, sustained seven bullet injuries in the attack, they said.

"The accused are being identified and no arrest has been made so far. The post mortem is being conducted," Station House Officer of Mathura Gate Police Station Ramnath Singh said.

According to police, Singh was taken to state-run RBM Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Koli visited the hospital to inquire about Singh's health.

"Due to the demise of DRUCC (Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee) member and former spokesperson of Kisan Morcha Kripal Singh Jagina ji, all my programmes for today are cancelled," Koli tweeted in Hindi.

Police suspect the killing to be a result of gang rivalry.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
UP TO BIHAR... Demand for survey of madrasas
DNA Video
Mahabharat on madrasas, opposition flared up on the orders of Yogi government.
DNA Video
Namaste India: Will run madrassa, not show paper?
DNA Video
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints
DNA Video
DNA: Will 3 weekly off make you smart or lazy?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: More than half of doctors in India are fake!
DNA Video
DNA: INS Vikrant's indigenous revolution at sea
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 2, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will run madrasas but not willing to show documents?
DNA Video
DNA: Twitter’s new Edit Tweet feature