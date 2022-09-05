Jaipur: A BJP leader was shot dead in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, police said on Monday. The assailants, who are yet to be identified, came on two bikes and as many cars, and opened fire at Kirpal Singh while he was going home from circuit house in his car on Sunday night, they said. Singh, a close aide of BJP MP from Bharatpur Ranjeeta Koli, sustained seven bullet injuries in the attack, they said.

"The accused are being identified and no arrest has been made so far. The post mortem is being conducted," Station House Officer of Mathura Gate Police Station Ramnath Singh said.

According to police, Singh was taken to state-run RBM Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Koli visited the hospital to inquire about Singh's health.

"Due to the demise of DRUCC (Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee) member and former spokesperson of Kisan Morcha Kripal Singh Jagina ji, all my programmes for today are cancelled," Koli tweeted in Hindi.

Police suspect the killing to be a result of gang rivalry.