Sachin Pilot Begins Day-Long Hunger Strike Despite Congress' Warning: 10 Points

New Delhi: Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday began his daylong fast at Shaheed Samark in Jaipur despite the Cong's stern warning that termed it as an anti-party activity. Pilot on Sunday alleged that the Ashok Gehlot-led government failed to investigate cases of alleged corruption during the BJP rule in Rajasthan and announced his plan to hold a day-long fast on April 11 to press for action. Taking strong objection to the proposed dharna by Pilot, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of the state Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday night said any such protest against its government amounts to anti-party activity and goes against the party's interest.

Here are 10 points on Sachin Pilot's daylong fast today:

1. The move by Pilot to open a new front against Gehlot amid the factional fighting is seen as an attempt to pressure the party high command to resolve the leadership issue ahead of the year-end polls.

2. Both Pilot and Randhawa spoke over the phone but the AICC in-charge of the state had not asked the former deputy chief minister to call off the fast. The fight is against graft under the Vasundhara Raje regime and not targeted at anyone else, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying.

3. Pilot was taking up the issue to hold the previous Raje dispensation accountable looking at Rahul Gandhi's fight on the Adani issue of alleged corruption, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying.

4. Pilot claimed that he would sit on a "maun vrat" and not speak against the government.

5. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera sought to downplay Pilot's remarks and said it is "wrong" to say that the Ashok Gehlot dispensation is not acting against graft.

6. He said a probe against senior BJP leader from Rajasthan Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is on in the Sanjeevani scam and the Union minister has also filed a defamation case against Chief Minister Gehlot.

7. A Rajasthan cabinet minister on Monday asked the party workers to not give support to those who are trying to sabotage the work done by the Ashok Gehlot government.

8. No MLA or minister is expected to join Pilot during the fast but thousands of his supporters from various parts of the state are likely to come to Shaheed Smarak here where he will be sitting on the fast on Tuesday.

9. Without naming anyone, Revenue Minister Ramlal Jat said that those in the race to the chief minister post should think that it is the party high command who made Gehlot the chief minister of Rajasthan.

10. The Congress earlier threw its weight behind Gehlot and said that its government has implemented schemes that have benefited people and the party will seek a renewed mandate later this year "on the strength of these landmark achievements and the collective efforts of our organisation".