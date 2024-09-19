Rajasthan: Two-Year-Old Girl Trapped In Borewell In Bandikui, Rescue Ops Underway

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl fell into a borewell in Rajasthan's Bandkui town in Dausa on Wednesday and is trapped at a depth of around 35 feet inside the pit, an official said.

An open borewell in the Bandikui area of Rajhasthan's Dausa prompted the district administration to launch a rescue operation after an incident occurred while children were playing nearby on Wednesday.

Dausa District Collector Devendra Kumar, Superintendent of Police Ranjita Sharma, officials from the Water Supply Department, and local administration arrived at the scene as rescue operations began.

"We are putting efforts into doing it fast, as she is a child, and she has already spent more than 5 hours. We have called the SDRF and NDRF teams, who are experts in such kinds of rescue operations," Sharma said, ANI reported.

"We are trying to know the movement and condition of the child through cameras. We are trying multiple methods so that the child can be rescued safely," officials said.

District collector Devendra Kumar stated that SDRF and NDRF teams were also present and are continuing their rescue operation. He also informed that the medical team had also arrived to supply oxygen to the child.

"We are also trying to send food for the child as well," he said.

ASP Dausa, Lokesh Sonawal, said that the child is stuck at a depth of 35 feet in the borewell.