Nitish Kumar was preparing to leave the NDA while meeting with JD(U) MPs-MLAs-leaders in Patna. Suddenly Lalu-daughter Rohini Acharya tweets — 'Rajtilak ka karo tayari, aa rahe hai laltendhari'. In that tweet, Rohini also posted a video of RJD supporters holding lanterns. There they are seen singing the Bhojpuri song - 'Lalu Bin Chalu Ae Bihar Na Hoi' (Bihar will not run without Lalu). Along with Lalu, Tejashwi's picture is also there.

Rohini's statement is clear - after five years Lalu's party RJD is going to be a partner in power in Patna again. whose symbol is the lantern. Speculations are already rife that Lalu-Putra could get key posts in the JD(U)-RJD-Congress-Left 'mahagathbandhan' government. According to a source of RJD, former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi can get the responsibility of Home Department this time.

Rohini married Rao Samaresh Singh, son of an income tax officer, in 2002. However, she was not seen in active politics in that way. Misa Bharti, another daughter of Lalu, entered politics earlier. In 2014, she was sent to the Rajya Sabha after losing the Lok Sabha polls in Patna. This time is Rohini's turn to step into active politics?