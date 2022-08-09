Big changes are expected in Bihar's politics soon. It is reported that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has sought time to meet Governor Fagu Chauhan. This meeting can take place between 12.30 pm and 1 pm. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav can accompany him. At the same time, it is being told by quoting sources that the ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party quota in the state can resign. Amidst the political turmoil in Bihar, a meeting of 16 ministers of Bharatiya Janata Party quota has started. However, some ministers are yet to reach the meeting. It is being told in the media report that the ministers of the quota of Bharatiya Janata Party have also sought time to meet the governor. All these 16 ministers can go to the Raj Bhavan and resign on Tuesday. Earlier, BJP leaders also met Deputy CM Tarkishore.

The long-running speculation about cabinet expansion in Maharashtra may come to an end on Tuesday. There is news that some ministers may take oath today. Here, in Bihar too, the path of Janata Dal United (JDU) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is showing signs of separation. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called a meeting of MLAs and MPs today.

The alliance between Janata Dal United and Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar is on the verge of breaking. According to media reports, in the meeting held at the residence of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, Nitish Kumar's name has been approved as CM. It is reported that the leaders of the Grand Alliance are agreeing on his name.