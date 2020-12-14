Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be built with donation of public and not with government money - Here's how you can donate

In a major announcement, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has said that it will take financial aid from Lord Rama followers and will not use government money to construct the grand temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai said that the temple will be built only with the voluntary cooperation of crores of Lord Rama devotees.

How can you donate?

Rai said that lakhs of workers will meet people across the country and during this time, the workers will accept whatever financial help they will receive from the people for the construction of the Ram temple.

Rai noted that the construction of temple at Ayodhya is God's work and money cannot become a hindrance in this work. The Trust has printed coupons and receipts of Rs 10, Rs 100, Rs 1000 in order to maintain financial transparency. These coupons will be given to the donors after receiving donations from them.

Public relations campaign will start from Makar Sankranti

The public relations campaign to collect funds will start from Makar Sankranti in collaboration with Vishwa Hindu Parishad and will continue till Magha Purnima. Rai claimed that each and every corner of the country will be covered as part of the campaign and the activists will visit from Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar, Rann of Kutch to Tripura to collect funds from Lord Rama devotees.

Live TV

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, 2020. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust had announced in September that Ram Temple will have 1,200 pillars which will go 200 feet deep. It is expected that the Ram Mandir would be 161 feet tall.