Ramakrishna Mission President Dies At 95; PM Modi, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Express Condolences

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed their condolences on the demise of president of Ramakrishna Mission Swami Smaranananda. Swami Smaranananda was 95 years old.

Talking about Swami ji's makable life, PM Modi stated, "Srimat Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj, the revered President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission dedicated his life to spirituality and service. He left an indelible mark on countless hearts and minds. His compassion and wisdom will continue to inspire generations."

Recalling the memorable time with Swami Ji during his visit to Belur Math in 2020, Modi said that he experienced a close bond with him. "I had a very close relationship with him over the years. I recall my visit to Belur Math in 2020 when I interacted with him. A few weeks ago in Kolkata, I also visited the hospital and enquired about his health. My thoughts are with the countless devotees of the Belur Math. Om Shanti," Modi said in a post on X.

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also conveyed her deepest condolence to all the followers of Swami Ji. "This great monk during his lifetime has given spiritual leadership to the world order of the Ramakrishnaites and remains the source of solace for millions of devotees across the globe. I convey my deepest condolence to all his fellow monks, followers and devotees," Banerjee said.

President of Ramakrishna Mission Ashram Swami Smaranananda died at the age of 95 due to old age. He became the 16th president of the order in 2017, PTI reported.