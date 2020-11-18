Random COVID-19 tests of 165 persons on Noida-Delhi borders find 3 positive cases

New Delhi: The health officials of Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday (November 18) conducted random COVID-19 testing at DND flyover and Chila border area on the Delhi-Noida border. During the random tests of as many as 165 people, three persons were found positive.

According to reports, the Health Department team deputed at DND conducted antigen tests on 81 persons, in which one person was found positive. Similarly, a random check of 84 persons at the Chila border found two persons coronavirus positive.

The health officials deployed at two key Noida-Delhi borders started random COVID-19 testing of people coming from the national capital.

Earlier on Tuesday, District Magistrate Suhas LY held a meeting with senior administration and health officials amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi and announced that the random testing of inward coming people would commence.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer Deepak Ohri said teams of health officials are present at the borders at Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyover and at Chilla--the two key entry points to Noida from the national capital.

Ohri, who was himself present at DND, told reporters, "We are conducting rapid antigen-based tests on people randomly so that traffic movement is not impacted. This is being done to check virus carriers and ensure that infection is contained in Gautam Buddh Nagar."

Several health officials wearing personal protection equipment (PPE) are at the border locations along with policemen where they have set up desks for the rapid antigen-based test, which gives results in 15 minutes. Further action is taken based on the test result.

Ohri is quoted by PTI as saying, "If anyone is found positive, they are sent back to Delhi. Only those testing negative are allowed to enter Noida," adding "all facilities for test and logistics are available at the borders."

He said a similar campaign will be carried out on Thursday at Botanical Garden Metro Station, in Noida. Notably, Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday recorded 20,566 cases of COVID-19 including 73 deaths, with 1,236 active cases, according to official data.

Delhi, however, reported over one lakh new coronavirus cases and around 1,200 deaths between November 1 and November 16 while nearly 94,000 patients recovered during the same period. A sudden spike in COVID-19 cases has been witnessed in the national capital since October 28.

(With Agency Inputs)