Random testing, mandatory quarantine: Centre's revised guidelines for travellers amid Omicron fear

New Delhi: Amid the rising global outbreak of Omicron, the new variant of the coronavirus, Indian Health Ministry on Sunday (November 28) released revised guidelines to be followed in the country, especially for international travellers. These guidelines will come into effect from December 1.

This comes hours after the Ministry of Home Affairs held an urgent review meeting to assess the COVID-19 situation in the country amid Omicron concerns.

Union Health Ministry revises guidelines for international arrivals in India to be effective from Dec 1; mandates submitting 14 days travel details, uploading negative RT-PCR test report on Air Suvidha portal before the journey

Here are the fresh rules for international travellers as per the health ministry guidelines.

The Centre mandated submission of 14 days travel details upon arrival in India and uploading of negative RT-PCR test report on Air Suvidha portal before the journey.

Travellers from countries, which have been classified as ‘at-risk will need to take the COVID test post-arrival in India and can leave the airport only after the result.

Travellers from ‘at risk’ countries, who test negative for COVID at the airport, will have to follow a home quarantine for 7 days and take a re-test on the 8th day and if negative, further self-monitor for the next 7 days is mandatory.

Travellers from countries excluding those 'countries at risk' will be allowed to leave the airport but shall self-monitor their health for 14 days.

A sub-section (5% of total flight passengers) shall undergo post-arrival testing at random at the airport on arrival

The existing guidelines have been revised in view of reporting of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2, named Omicron (B.1.1.529), which has been now classified as a Variant of Concern by the World Health Organization, the Health Ministry said.

Earlier, PM Modi on Saturday chaired a review meeting with key health officials to discuss the future course of action amid changing pandemic scenario with the emergence of the Omicron variant.

