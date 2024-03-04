'Ready To Answer After March 12': Arvind Kejriwal Writes To ED In Liquor Policy Case

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday sent a written reply to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding his questioning in connection with the now-defunct liquor policy case. In his reply, the AAP national convenor said that the ED summons issued to him are ''illegal'' but he will still answer the central agency's questions regarding the case.

Kejriwal Seeks ED Meeting After March 12

CM Kejriwal has formally requested a date for his ED appearance after March 12. The AAP party has confirmed his intention to participate in the hearing through video conferencing post the specified date.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has sent a reply to the Enforcement Directorate. He said the summons is illegal but still he is ready to answer. Arvind Kejriwal has asked for a date after March 12 from ED. After that, Arvind Kejriwal will attend the hearing via video conferencing: AAP… pic.twitter.com/GHEUSQglZx — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

Continued ED Summons Against Kejriwal

The Directorate of Enforcement had previously issued an eighth summons to Chief Minister Kejriwal on February 27, related to a money laundering probe linked to irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. The CM's non-compliance with the seventh summons on February 26 prompted the fresh summons.

Kejriwal has consistently labelled the summonses as "illegal and politically motivated," having skipped seven prior ones issued on various dates. The ED aims to record Kejriwal's statement on crucial aspects of the case, including policy formulation, pre-finalization meetings, and allegations of bribery.

AAP Challenges Legitimacy Of ED Summons

In response to the seventh summons, AAP issued a statement deeming it "illegal" and urged the ED to await the court's decision, as the probe agency had already approached the court on the matter. The legal standoff intensified after the ED approached a Delhi court against Kejriwal for non-compliance.

Delhi Excise Policy And Money Laundering Probe

The case revolves around an FIR alleging irregularities in the formation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy (2021-22) by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The policy faced allegations of corruption, leading to its withdrawal. In a charge sheet filed in December 2023, the ED claimed that AAP used kickbacks from the policy for its election campaign in Goa.

The excise policy, designed to help the city's liquor business, aimed to replace a sales-volume-based system with a trader license fee. It promised enhanced stores and improved buying experiences, introducing discounts on liquor purchases in Delhi.

Allegations of irregularities led to the policy's scrapping, with Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena ordering a probe. The AAP accused Saxena's predecessor, Anil Baijal, of hindering the policy with last-minute changes, resulting in lower-than-expected revenues.

Several AAP Leaders Under Scrutiny

Senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are already in judicial custody. Sisodia, the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26, while Singh, a Rajya Sabha member, was arrested by the ED on October 5.