Sharad Pawar has been sent a notice by the Income Tax Department. The notice has been sent to the Nationalist Congress Party supremo on the basis of affidavits filed in the 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2020 polls. The veteran politician was sent a notice a day after the fall of the Shiv Sena-Congress and NCP alliance's Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. Eknath Shinde has been sworn in as the 20th Chief Minister of Maharashtra. On the other hand, Devendra Fadnavis has been sworn in as deputy chief minister.

On receiving the income tax department's notice the day after the change of power, Pawar wrote on Twitter in Marathi that the help of ED and central agencies is now being taken. Several members of the assembly say they have received the notice. This new method has begun. Five years ago, we didn't even know the name of the ED. Now in the village, people in the village jokingly say, 'I will put the ED behind it.'

He also wrote that the system is being used against people of different political views. "I got a similar love letter from the income tax department. They are now examining the data of the affidavits submitted in the 2004 Lok Sabha polls. In 2009 also, I contested the Lok Sabha polls. I went to the Rajya Sabha in 2014. The notice has also come up with the affidavit submitted in the 2020 Rajya Sabha polls. Fortunately, I have this information."

Incidentally, Eknath Shinde is the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra who led the rebellion against Uddhav. Fadnavis announced his name as the new chief minister after he submitted his proposal to form the government at Raj Bhavan on Thursday. Shinde said Fadnavis was not coveted for the chief minister's post despite being more in number. But a few minutes later, it was revealed that Fadnavis wanted to be the chief minister. The BJP leadership did not agree.

So he didn't want to join the Shinde government. In the end, with the intervention of Amit Shah, the ice melted. Fadnavis agreed to become the deputy chief minister. But questions are being raised as to why Fadnavis, the protagonist of the two-week-long drama, was not made the chief minister. However, political circles are seeing a big strategy in this decision.