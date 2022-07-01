The return was certain. But at the last minute there was a dramatic change. It is not Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra is Eknath Shinde, who is also supported by the BJP. Shinde said Fadnavis was not lured for the Chief Minister's post despite being more in number. But a few minutes later, it was revealed that Fadnavis wanted to be the Chief Minister. The BJP leadership did not agree. So he didn't want to join the Shinde government. In the end, with the intervention of Amit Shah, the ice melted. Fadnavis agreed to become the deputy Chief Minister. But questions are being raised as to why Fadnavis, the protagonist of the two-week-long drama, was not made the Chief Minister. However, political circles are seeing a strong strategy in this decision.

Uddhav Thackeray resigned from the post of Chief Minister of Maharashtra on his own after the Supreme Court dismissed his plea for a stay on the trust vote. After that, Shinde and Fadnavis, both of them, came to Raj Bhavan with a proposal to form the government. Till then, Fadnavis is the Chief Minister and he is everywhere. But to everyone's surprise, Fadnavis himself announced that Shinde is the Chief Minister. He does not hold any position in the government. There was also a hue and cry within the BJP. It is known that Fadnavis was upset with not being made the Chief Minister.

Nadda-Shah Took The Stage

After this, BJP's All India President JP Nadda took to the stage. He requested Fadnavis to become the deputy Chief Minister. However, Fadnavis did not agree. In the end, Amit Shah has to come forward. Shinde alone will not be able to handle the responsibility, he said, adding that it is important for Fadnavis to remain in the government if the BJP is to be retained in the state. According to sources, Fadnavis's mind changed the moment before he was sworn in. Shah first tweeted that Fadnavis is the deputy Chief Minister. Retweeting the same tweet, Fadnavis said that as a loyal worker, the party's order is titled. He then read out the oath at the Raj Bhavan.

BIG Political Strategy

A section of observers see BJP's political strategy behind the decision to make Shinde the Chief Minister and Fadnavis as the deputy Chief Minister. They claim that Shah killed two birds with a stone through this 'masterstroke'. On the one hand, making Shinde the Chief Minister was the last nail in the coffin in terms of Uddhav's political career. At the same time, Fadnavis was forced to become deputy Chief Minister in place of the Chief Minister and this move was virtually aimed at clipping his wings.

Goa-Effect

This is because in addition to the ruckus in Maharashtra, in Goa recently, the late Minister and long-time member of the BJP Manohar Parrikar also allegedly turned the tables on the candidature of his son. Manohar's son Utpal was forced to fight against the BJP. Although there was no strong action on Fadnavis in the election atmosphere, the political circles feel that the excesses he was doing could be explained by this step.

Opposition Mocks Fadnavis

Congress national spokesperson Rohan Gupta also took a dig at Fadnavis over the issue. Bjp workers had served laddoos to Fadnavis on Wednesday night after Uddhav resigned. Sharing the picture, Rohan wrote on Twitter, "Fadnavis ka LADDU Shinde Kha Gaye". At the same time, in a sarcastic tone, he wrote, "Ab ki baar, E-Eknath, D-Devendra, Sarkar, i.e. 'ED' government. "Laddu betrayed you this time too," Rohan wrote.

Congratulatory Message

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had approached Uddhav with a proposal to make Shinde the Chief Minister during the rebellion. Pawar also greeted Shinde on his swearing-in as Chief Minister on this day. Uddhav also sent a congratulatory message. He hoped that he and Devendra would work for Maharashtra. But Sharad threw a dig at Devendra. "It could not have been imagined that Shinde would become the Chief Minister. Seeing Devendra Fadnavis, it was clear that he was not happy. It flashed in his eyes."

The BJP, however, countered that its party is not power-hungry. There is also nothing wrong with the party not making Fadnavis the Chief Minister. But at the beginning of the BJP's return to Maharashtra, the chaos that has taken place is the evidence of the sequence of events after the day. Shinde and the BJP's coalition government will prove its majority in the Maharashtra Assembly on Saturday. On the same day, the assembly speaker will be elected.