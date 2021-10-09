Register all COVID-19 victims, no one should be left behind: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: After strict measures were taken by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last week regarding the pendency in implementation of 'Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Parivaar Arthik Sahayata Yojana', the families of most of the people who lost their lives from Corona have received financial help. Following the reprimand of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the officials worked on a war footing to complete the task. Out of the verified applications so far, 89 per cent of the victims' families have received an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000.

The remaining set of victims' families will also get this amount by Wednesday. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had again held a high level review meeting of the scheme today. He commended the officers for working round the clock to help the bereaved families. During this meeting, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also directed the officials to complete the disbursal of the monthly pension of all the beneficiaries within a week. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave strict instructions that all those who have not yet registered for the pension, be made to register no matter what it takes for the officials to reach out to them and the pension of all the victims' families should be started within a week. The officials informed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that the monthly pension of 86 per cent of the applicants registered so far has been started.

In this meeting, along with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, dignitaries including Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Cabinet Ministers Kailash Gahlot and Rajendra Pal Gautam were present along with the Chief Secretary and DMs of Delhi.

It is noteworthy that on October 1, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had expressed strong displeasure over the pendency in implementation of the Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Parivar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana in the high-level review meeting over the scheme. Back then he directed the officers to disburse the amount to the families of COVID-19 victims at the earliest. The CM had ordered that there will no longer be a need for Death Certificates and Surviving Member Certificates from families. He had said that the officials should instead verify applications from the MHA list or official records and immediately disburse money. The CM had then stressed upon the fact that the government’s duty is to console and support grieving families and not create problems for them. The CM had further stated back then that there should be no delay in disbursal of the amount over frivolous reasons. He had directed the officials to not pile up paperwork and expedite the process of clearing applications urgently.

In this prospect, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a high level review meeting on the scheme again at the Delhi Secretariat today.

In the meeting, the officials presented the progress report of the scheme for the last one week in front of CM Arvind Kejriwal and said that out of the applications received for one-time assistance, 14,605 applications have been verified online and by visiting homes. Out of these verified applications, a one-time assistance amount of Rs 50 thousand has been transferred to the bank account of 13,005 people.

Officials said that there are 2,196 families which have voluntarily backed out of the scheme. At the same time, the officials said that the work of providing a monthly pension to the victims is going on rapidly. So far, out of the number of applications registered for the monthly pension, 86 percent people have started getting pension after verification. During the meeting, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave firm instructions to the officials to increase the registration for the monthly pension. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that all those who have not yet registered for the monthly pension should be contacted and registered at the earliest. He said that the pension should be disbursed to everyone by next week.

The CM had given a reality check to the officials; had brought along a citizen who faced problems in the application process to the meeting

On October 1, the Chief Minister had brought forth to the meeting a citizen who had reached out to him with his grievances related to the scheme. The citizen narrated his ordeal and discussed how he had to run from pillar to post in order to get his application approved because of the officials not expediting the process as per Delhi Government’s directions. On being given a reality check by the CM, the officers had been left red faced. On hearing the grievance of the person, the CM had instructed the officials to get over with their lazy attitude and had asked them to be more sensitive in dealing with the applicants.

CM had ordered officials to go to victims’ homes and complete the process

The Chief Minister had issued directions to the officials to expedite the process and disburse the amount to all the victims in the verified list immediately.

Back then, the CM had said, “There is no need to pester families over certificates and papers. If we have their names on our lists, the officials must go to the homes of these families and hand them over their rightful amount. We must understand that we have to look after these families like our own and support them in the same manner we would support someone mourning a loss in our families. The spirit of the two crore people of Delhi being a family must not die. We don’t want any certificates from the mourning families. The officers will go to their homes, get the process completed, and transfer the money.”

This scheme has been started to provide financial help to the families who lost their loved ones to coronavirus

Presenting the example of a responsible and sensitive government, the Kejriwal government has decided to provide financial help to the families who lost their loved ones due to Corona. For this, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the 'Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Parivar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana'. Under this scheme, financial help is being provided in two ways to the families. First, one-time financial help and second, monthly pension. Under one-time financial assistance, a lump sum amount of Rs 50,000 is being given to the family of every person who lost their life due to corona. Whereas under monthly pension, Rs 2,500 pension is being given to the dependents of the deceased every month. Apart from this, children whose parents have died due to corona or one of the parents had died earlier and the other has died of corona and the children have become orphans, will be looked after by the Kejriwal government. They will be given 2500 per month till the age of 25 years. The government aims to provide financial help to the family of every person who lost their life due to Corona.

Kejriwal government stands in solidarity with the families of all the victims

Corona has killed millions of people not only in India or Delhi, but all over the world, many people have lost their loved ones. In Delhi too many people have lost their loved ones. The Kejriwal government stands with all the families who have lost their loved ones to Corona. The Delhi government stands with these families in this hour of grief and has started the Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Parivar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana to provide them financial help.

You can also apply online to benefit from the scheme

Families of people who have died due to corona in their house can apply in two ways to take benefit from the scheme. One, they can apply on the portal themselves or second, where Delhi government officials themselves will visit the victim's home and get the registration done.