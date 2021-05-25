Relief team on standby, mock drill conducted as Bengal preps for Cyclone Yaas

Kolkata: Hours before Cyclone Yaas is expected to strike West Bengal, the state administration has sprung into action to meet the challenge. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will spend the night at the state secretariat Nabanna to monitor the situation.

The state government has set up unified commands at block levels in various districts to immediately carry out restoration works.

A team comprising workers from Disaster Management Group, Civil Defence, PWD, Forest, Emergency & Fire Services, Electricity Supply Board (WBSEDCL) officials, civil administration, state police and a specialised team of NDRF is gearing up to carry out the relief activities.

A mock drill was conducted by the team to familiarise them with the local conditions and how are they going to respond post Cyclone.

These teams are armed with satellite phones in case if of a power breakdown. They have been stationed at strategic locations in blocks.

As a part of the immediate restoration work, they will be clearing the roads that are obstructed by uprooted trees and electricity poles.

A JCB will clear the big trees and put them on the side of the roads to facilitate transport. Similarly, the electricity lines will be restored.

Cyclone Yaas is likely to be more severe than cyclonic storm Amphan that hit the coastal state in 2020.

"Cyclone Yaas's impact is going to be much more than Amphan, according to the information we have received so far. This is going to affect at least 20 districts in West Bengal. The districts of Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur will be severely affected," Banerjee said.

Cyclone Yaas may also leave an impact on districts of Howrah, Hooghly, Bankura, Birbhum, Nadia, Paschim and Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, Murshidabad, Jhargram, and Purulia.

The state government has banned all forms of tourism in the coastal areas as well as fishing activities in the sea. The district administrations and police have been asked to deal with violations strictly to prevent any loss of life.

Live TV