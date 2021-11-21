Reopening of Kartarpur Corridor serves politicians more than devotees

New Delhi: The reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor has served the politicians especially the Indian politicians more than the common devotees.

The profile of the pilgrims going to Pakistan since November 17 when the corridor was reopened by India enabling devotees to travel across the border to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib, includes VIP’s and VVIP’s who are also readying to contest assembly elections in just a few months times.

Though political parties and politicians harp on their voice of keeping religion and politics separate, yet the fact can’t be ignored that it was cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu who had first brought the message of Pakistan’s intent of opening of Kartarpur Corridor, and even now politicians of all hues and colors chose to first visit Kartarpur Corridor over common devotees.

Going by the turnout of events, Punjab Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leadership led by state president Ashwani Sharma had met prime minister Narendra Modi ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the meeting was followed by the announcement of the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor.

All the parties and religious organisations welcomed the move of reopening the Kartarpur corridor.

With BJP already announcing to contest all the 117 assembly seats solo in Punjab during the ensuing assembly elections, its candidates would move in the public claiming to take credit for reopening of Kartarpur Corridor.

Notably, the BJP leaders have categorically said that the Kartarpur Corridor was reopened while keeping sentiments of the Sikh community in mind, not the forthcoming assembly elections in the state but the experts questioned that if it's not an issue then why are political leaders trying to take credit of reopening of the corridor.

So is the case with the Congress party whose leader Navjot Singh Sidhu takes credit for opening as well as reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor which was closed on March 16, 2020, to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi himself had led a delegation of his cabinet to Pakistan for a day-long pilgrimage.

Reacting to BJP's claims of taking credit for reopening of Kartarpur Corridor SAD(B) spokespersons Daljit Singh Cheema said, "Even if they (BJP) are trying to take the credit, let them take it but the issue shouldn’t be politicized."

He said the opening of Kartapur Corridor was an emotional, sentimental and religious issue for the followers of Sikhism all they wanted was the reopening of the corridor.

Echoing with Cheema former Jathedar of Akal Takht Bhai Ranjit Singh said “We have always wished for the Kartarpur Corridor to open, no matter who so ever takes the credit - be it BJP”.

The day-long pilgrimage to Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib, Kartapur Sahib in Narowal district of Pakistan Punjab is barely 4.5 km from Integrated Check Post, Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district of Indian Punjab.

