AAP workers reach Singhu border, celebrate rollback of farm laws with farmers

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party had been consistently opposing the three farm laws since the day the Central Government announced them. Be it the streets, or the parliament, every AAP worker, MLA, MP under the leadership of the CM was collectively raising their voice against these laws introduced by the Centre. The Centre had to finally bow down before the demands of the farmers and in this prospect Aam Aadmi Party’s MLAs, Councillors, Office Bearers and workers joined the protesting farmers at the Singhu Border, to congratulate, share sweets and celebrate with them.

The farmers had been on the streets for well over a year, be it hail, rain, harsh sun, or lathi charges by the police. Against all odds, the farmers persisted with their sole demand to the Centre to roll back these unfair farm laws. Today, the Union government had to give in to the farmers’ demands. They were forced to bow down in front of the farmers, and so the Prime Minister has announced that his government will repeal the three farm laws.

In this prospect, Aam Aadmi Party’s MLAs, Councillors, Office Bearers and workers joined the protesting farmers at the Singhu Border, to congratulate, share sweets and celebrate with them. AAP MLAs Sanjeev Jha, Ajesh Yadav, Bandana Kumari, Mohinder Goyal, Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, Mukesh Ahlawat, Jarnail Singh, Azadpur Mandi Chairman Adil Khan among others expressed their delight by distributing sweets among the farmers. The Aam Aadmi Party believes that this is a win for the farmers, for their hard work, for the constitution, and for our country.

