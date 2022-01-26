हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Republic Day 2022

Republic Day 2022: Over 480 dancers from 15 states add splendour at Rajpath

The artists performed four segments that include Classical, Folk/Tribal, Contemporary which culminated in the Grand Finale. The huge props, masks, puppets and fabric added to the splendour of the symphony.

New Delhi: As many as 485 dancers of various genres from 15 states came together to add splendour to Republic Day celebrations here at the Rajpath here on Wednesday.

The musical representation of India showcased its unity and diversity and portrayed how traditional meets modern, folk meets contemporary, popular meets unexplored in a melting pot of styles and rhythms.

The performers, for the first time, were chosen based on an all India level competition Vande Bharatam-Nritya Utsav organised by the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Culture. 

