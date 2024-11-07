'Resolution In Assembly Will Force Centre To Hold Dialogue With Jammu and Kashmir': Omar Abdullah

In response to the ongoing disruptions in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated, "We have passed a resolution in the assembly that will compel the Centre to engage in dialogue with us. We have made our position clear to the world."

Reaffirming his commitment to the rights and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah reflected on the significant events of August 5, 2019, and called for a unified voice in the assembly to advocate for the region’s interests.

Speaking during a public address in Ganderbal, Central Kashmir, Abdullah stressed that his government has always been steadfast in defending the rights of its citizens. "Our position has never been one of betrayal," he asserted. He added that the resolution passed in the assembly sends a vital message to the world, urging the central government to acknowledge and address the critical concerns of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.