Rhea Chakraborty never met Aaditya Thackeray, left Sushant Singh Rajput's house on June 8 as his sister Meetu was to visit actor: Actress' lawyer

MUMBAI: Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde asserted on Tuesday (August 18) that the Bihar Police have no jurisdiction in Sushant Singh Rajput death case and therefore the actress will not submit to an illegal investigation.

"As per law, Bihar Police ought to have registered a zero FIR and transfer the probe to Mumbai Police. Bihar Police has no jurisdiction in the case. Rhea will not submit to an illegal investigation," Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said.

"The Bihar Police registered the FIR on the same day that the complaint was received, despite a delay of over 40 days. The Bihar Police arrived in Mumbai without ever summoning my client to cooperate with their investigation. There were several newspaper articles quoting the advocate of the complainant as having stated that the Bihar Police were hesitant to register the FIR but did so at the behest of the political leadership in Bihar," he stated.

"My client has not shied away from cooperating with any investigating agency till date, but she is entitled to a fair and impartial investigation by an agency which has jurisdiction to investigate the case. The manner in which the proceedings were instituted and being conducted in Bihar made it appear unlikely that she would receive a fair treatment," her lawyer added.

He asserted that 'comments made during the last hearing on the case on August 11 in the Supreme Court make it evident that this has become more about politics than truth. "Unwanted and irrelevant submissions are being made. A number of politicians are taking advantage of the case on eve of elections in Bihar," Maneshinde added.

He also spoke about allegations made against Aaditya Thackeray in connection with the case asserting Rhea did not know or ever met the Shiv Sena leader. "Neither has she ever spoken to him telephonically or otherwise; although she has heard of him as the leader of the Shiv Sena."

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his Bandra Pall Hill residence on June 14.