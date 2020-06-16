Rift in Maharashtra coalition deepens as Shiv Sena calls Congress an old cot making noise

The bickering in Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP coalition in Maharashtra came out in open on Tuesday (June 16) with the Shiv Sena taking a dig at the Congress saying that the grand old party is like an “old cot that starts to squeak every now and then”.

Saamana, the Shiv Sena mouthpiece has written in its editorial, “When a CM is elected, his decision is final in all matters. Sharad Pawar himself abides by this rule and meets the chief minister every now and then and gives suggestions. Even Congress is doing good work but every now and then like an old cot it starts to squeak.”

“It is an old party with history but in this cot there are many party heavyweights which is the reason why the old cot is making sound. CM should be ready to face this from Congress,” the Saamana article added.

The Saamana article asserted that when Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath as Maharashtra chief minister six months ago, he was welcomed in the entire nation. However, the opposition raised several questions on the government’s duration after the three parties with different ideologies joined hands to give a stable government to the state.

“The Congress president and Balasahib has measured way of showing displeasure and he says he will talk to chief minister. Ashok Chavan too was balanced. Both will meet the chief minister as they feel bureaucrats are creating problems in the Maharashtra government,” read the Saamana article.

The editorial further said, “There are reports of problems with chief secretary Ajoy Mehta and Nagpur municipal chief Tukaram Munde. They are all under the CM and the matter can be discussed.”

The Saamana article defended the coalition government and added that Thackeray-led government is busy with the coronavirus fight but it will still listen the grievances of the Congress.

“Seat sharing was done among these parties as per the strengths and the discussions on postings and will always continue but no one should think that there are problems with the stability of the government,” said the Saamana article.

It added, “Uddhav Thackeray isn’t attracted to power but Shiv Sena’s sacrifice is all there. Irrespective of the differences, the government will last.”