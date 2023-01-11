RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' winning Golden Globes 2023 award is 'very special accomplishment': PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (January 11, 2023) joined the country to congratulate the cast and crew of "RRR" for winning the best song award at the Golden Globes for its hit track "Naatu Naatu". Taking to his official Twitter account, Modi said that it is "a very special accomplishment" and that "this prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud".

"A very special accomplishment! Compliments to MM Keeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, Rahul Sipligunj. I also congratulate SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and the entire team of RRR Movie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud," he tweeted.

Golden Globes 2023: RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' wins Best Original song-motion picture award

"Naatu Naatu", which was the foot-tapping hit from "RRR", won the best original song-motion picture award at the Golden Globes 2023 on Wednesday.

The popular song celebrates the spirit of dance and friendship and beat out competition from the likes of Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga to register a win at the Globes.

Golden Globe Awards 2023: RRR loses Best Motion Picture Non-English to 'Argentina, 1985'

'RRR', however, lost out to "Argentina, 1985" in the best picture-non English category.

The Telugu blockbuster was nominated alongside the Korean romantic mystery 'Decision To Leave', the German anti-war drama 'All Quiet on the Western Front', the historical drama 'Argentina, 1985', and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama 'Close' in the Non-English category.

The movie, which collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide, stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris.

The film is set in the 1920s around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship, and their fight against the British Raj.

