Runaway couple approaches court for protection, fined Rs 10,000 for not wearing masks at marriage ceremony

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on a runaway couple from Punjab for failing to wear masks at their wedding. Interestingly, the couple had approached the court seeking protection from their families who were against their marriage.

The fine was imposed by HC bench of justice Hari Pal Verma after it was found from the photographs of marriage attached by the coupple that they were not wearing masks.

“Perusal of the photographs attached with the petition, Annexure P-4 shows that at the time of marriage, the petitioners and others were not wearing masks which are otherwise necessary in view of Covid-19. The petitioners are burdened with Rs 10,000 as costs to be deposited with Hoshiarpur DC within a period of 15 days from Tuesday. The amount so deposited will be utilised for the purpose of providing masks for people in Hoshiarpur,” the bench ordered.

"Masks are compulsory in Punjab now. Health Secretary is issuing a detailed advisory for the people. Just remember to wear mask when you step out of home for any emergency/essentials. A piece of clean cloth is all you need. Let's all stay safe and fight #Covid_19 together," Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had posted on Facebook.

The court also ordered Gurdaspur SSP to take steps in order to make sure that no harm is caused to the life and liberty of the newlyweds.