Russia fulfills India’s defence requirements list handed over in June

New Delhi: Russia has fulfilled requirements related to India's defence equipment list handed over in the month of June. Sources confirming the development said that India’s defence requirements included light guns, projectiles, bombs.

A number of contracts were signed during the summer to implement the Indian requirement. While the status of the shipment is not known yet, the requirement was by March 2021.

The defence requirement list was handed over during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's June visit to Moscow. The Defence Minister had gone to Russia to participate in Victory Day Parade, celebrating Soviet victory and surrender of Nazi Germany.

The visit of the Defence Minister came in the backdrop of the Galwan incident at the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh on 15th June. In the incident, India lost 20 soldiers, while China also suffered huge casualties but never accepted it openly.

Nothing is known yet on MiG 21 to be procured from Russia. In July, New Delhi had approved the proposal for procurement of 21 MiG-29 along with the upgradation of the existing 59 MiG-29 aircraft and procurement of 12 Su-30 MKI aircraft.

One of the key elements of India-Russia ties is defence. BrahMos Missile System, as well as the licensed production SU-30 aircraft and T-90 tanks, are shining examples of India-Russia flagship defence cooperation.

An agreement on the cooperation in the production of spare parts for Russian/Soviet military equipment was signed during the 20th Annual India Russia Bilateral Summit in Vladivostok in September 2019.

In March 2019, PM Modi announced the JV– Indo-Russian Rifles Pvt. Ltd. for production of AK Series Assault Rifles at Ordnance Factory Korwa under the ‘Make-in-India’ program.

