SAJI CHERIYAN

Saji Cherian resigns as Kerala Minister amid backlash over his 'anti-Constitution' remarks

Kerala Minister Saji Cherian had earlier apologised for his remarks in which he had reportedly 'criticised' the Constitution.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 06:44 PM IST
  • Kerala Minister Saji Cherian has resigned from the state cabinet
  • On Tuesday, landed in trouble for his remarks against the Constitution

New Delhi: Kerala Minister Saji Cherian, who had earlier stirred a row over his remarks against the Constitution has resigned from the State Cabinet, reported ANI. The minister for Cultural Affairs and Fisheries, on Tuesday, landed in trouble for his remarks against the Constitution, triggering a huge political row in the state.  

In the visuals aired by the TV channels, the minister could be seen saying in a recent event that the Constitution of the country "condones exploitation" and is written in a way helping to "plunder" the people of the country, drawing sharp reaction from the Opposition parties which sought his immediate removal from the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF cabinet.

Later, in a statement given in the state Assembly on Tuesday afternoon, Cherian said news reports claiming he had criticised the Constitution at an event held at Mallappally in Pathanamthitta district were "distorted".

Saji Cherian had issued clarification on his 'Constitution' statement

He also apologised and said, "I respect our constitution and am a politician that upholds the value of our constitution. The news that I criticised the constitution is twisted, express regret and apology," said Cherian."I was trying to point out that withdrawing labour laws and imposing new labour codes will lead to extreme exploitation of workers. While speaking about the above issues in very strong terms it led to misinterpretation or spread of a message that I had not intended. I express my deep regret and apology."

What did the ex-Kerala Minister say?

The Kerala Minister evoked controversy while addressing a CPI-M programme at Mallapally in Pathanamthitta district, saying that the "Indian constitution can exploit people". “British prepared it, Indians wrote it and implemented it. It’s been 75 years. India wrote a beautiful constitution that can be used to loot. In that constitution, there are few places that have references to secularism, democracy but it can be exploited,” he said as quoted by ANI. 

“We all say that we have a beautifully written Constitution. But, I will say, the Constitution is written in such a way that it can be used to loot the people of the country,” he had further said in a statement that courted immense controversy.

(With agency inputs)

